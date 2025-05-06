$41.600.11
Canadian Prime Minister Carney on Trump's call to make Canada the 51st U.S. state: some places never sell

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3762 views

Canadian Prime Minister Carney said the country is not for sale, commenting on Trump's words about the possibility of making Canada the 51st state. Carney noted the importance of partnership between the countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Carney on Trump's call to make Canada the 51st U.S. state: some places never sell

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, commenting on Donald Trump's call to make Canada the 51st U.S. state, said that some places are never for sale, reports UNN citing Sky News.

Details

Karni was asked about Donald Trump's threat to make Canada the 51st U.S. state.

"Some places are never for sale," Karni replied, looking awkward as Trump talks about Canada as a "real estate opportunity."

"It is not for sale and never will be. But the opportunity is in partnership and what we can build together," Karni said.

Trump said that "Canada is increasing its military participation," and then joked: "But never say never."

Also, during communication with journalists in the Oval Office, Trump noted Carney's victory in the elections in Canada and described it as one of the "greatest comebacks in the history of politics," adding: "Perhaps even greater than mine."

"I think I was probably one of the greatest things that ever happened to him," he jokes.

Karni thanked Trump for his "hospitality and leadership" and added that he was "elected to change Canada."

Asked what concession is the main one for Canada, Trump replied: "Friendship."

Addition

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived at the White House and was met by U.S. President Donald Trump.

On May 5, when asked whether he was considering the use of force against Canada, Donald Trump replied: "I think that's very unlikely. I don't see it with Canada. I just don't see it."

In February, Donald Trump again raised the topic of Canada's possible accession to the United States as the 51st state, commenting on the incident with whistling at the American anthem. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Canada
United States
