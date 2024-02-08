Canadian and British Foreign Ministers discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

Canadian and British Foreign Ministers Melanie Joly and David Cameron discussed their countries' long-term security commitments to Ukraine. This was reported by the British official on her page on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

I was pleased to speak with David Cameron this morning. We discussed our cooperation in the Middle East, including the need to release all hostages and deliver more humanitarian aid to Gaza, as well as the long-term security commitment to Ukraine - the post says.

Recall

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.

The parties discussed support for Ukraine, the Peace Formula, security guarantees for Ukraine, and the work of the coalition to return Ukrainian children

