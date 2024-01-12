Sunak on the security agreement: Russia should understand that we will not back down from supporting Ukraine

Today's signing of the security agreement ensures Britain's long-term support for Ukraine. This and the importance for Russia to understand that Ukraine will receive assistance for a long time was stated by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, UNN reports.

It (the agreement) ensures long-term support. It is very important for Russia to understand that we are not backing down. We are with Ukraine today, tomorrow and for a long time to come. This is an absolutely important part of the agreement. - Rishi Sunak said.

According to Rishi Sunak, the security agreement primarily formalizes military cooperation aimed at maintaining Ukraine's security.

Second, it guarantees long-term support.

Thirdly, in the event of a new Russian attack in the future, Britain will provide Ukraine with the assistance it needs, the Prime Minister said.

"It will be a rapid security assistance with weapons. We will also make Russia pay the economic price of such aggression," he added.

In conclusion, Rishi Sunak said that he considers the agreement signed today to be a serious and concrete commitment that Britain has made. And he hopes that other countries will join it, providing Ukraine with more security guarantees.

Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed in Kyiv a security agreement that is valid until Ukraine's potential membership in NATO.

