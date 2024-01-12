"Hundreds of thousands of shells and more missiles": Sunak on the largest aid package for Ukraine

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak said that the announced largest package of military aid to Ukraine means more anti-tank weapons, more missiles and hundreds of thousands of new artillery shells. He said this during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, an UNN correspondent reports.

We want our commitment to be confirmed not in words but in actions. Britain was the first in Europe to provide modern weapons, battle tanks, and long-range missiles to Ukraine. And we want to do more. We have outlined the next steps in this war. Today, the UK is going to announce the largest package of defense aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the war, worth £2.5 billion. - Sunak said.

Details

Sunak noted that this means more security.

More anti-tank weapons, more missiles. Hundreds of thousands of new artillery shells, training for thousands of Ukrainian soldiers, 200 million pounds will be allocated for the production of hundreds of thousands of new drones. This will be the largest aid of any other country. - said the British Prime Minister.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the allocation of 2.5 billion pounds (over $3 billion) in aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed in Kyiv a security agreement between the two countries.