Sunak visits high-rise building hit by Russian missile

During his visit to Kyiv, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saw with his own eyes the consequences of a Russian missile striking a high-rise building. He visited the place of arrival together with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, the head of the KMVA Serhiy Popko and the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, reports UNN.

During his visit to Ukraine, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saw firsthand the consequences of Russia's terrorist attacks on civilians.

Together with Rishi Sunak and Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, we thanked the rescuers of the State Emergency Service who were the first to arrive at the scene and rescue the victims from the rubble. They also spoke with residents who had lost their homes and vehicles but remained confident in Ukraine's victory. - spoke about Klymenko's visit.

Representatives of the Ukrainian side noted that today the two countries have reached the highest and most meaningful level of relations ever. A bilateral security agreement between the UK and Ukraine was signed. This document is also extremely important on the way to obtaining security guarantees for Ukraine.

Russia is terrorizing Ukraine every day. The frontline and border regions are under constant shelling. That is why the security agreement signed by Ukraine and the UK is a crucial step in providing security guarantees for Ukraine. - Kuleba wrote.

On December 29, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. In Kyiv alone, racist missiles killed 33 people. In particular, 4 Kyiv residents were killed and fifty others were injured when a shell hit a house Sunak visited. It is noted that more than 700 people used to live in this house .