What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Sunak visits high-rise building hit by Russian missile

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30367 views

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv, witnessed the aftermath of the Russian strike, thanked the rescuers, and signed a key British-Ukrainian security agreement.

During his visit to Kyiv, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saw with his own eyes the consequences of a Russian missile striking a high-rise building. He visited the place of arrival together with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, the head of the KMVA Serhiy Popko and the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, reports UNN.

Image

Details

During his visit to Ukraine, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saw firsthand the consequences of Russia's terrorist attacks on civilians.

Together with Rishi Sunak and Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, we thanked the rescuers of the State Emergency Service who were the first to arrive at the scene and rescue the victims from the rubble. They also spoke with residents who had lost their homes and vehicles but remained confident in Ukraine's victory.

- spoke about Klymenko's visit.

Representatives of the Ukrainian side noted that today the two countries have reached the highest and most meaningful level of relations ever. A bilateral security agreement between the UK and Ukraine was signed. This document is also extremely important on the way to obtaining security guarantees for Ukraine.

 Russia is terrorizing Ukraine every day. The frontline and border regions are under constant shelling. That is why the security agreement signed by Ukraine and the UK is a crucial step in providing security guarantees for Ukraine.

- Kuleba wrote.

"Hundreds of thousands of shells and more missiles": Sunak on the largest aid package for Ukraine1/12/24, 5:20 PM • 101667 views

On December 29, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. In Kyiv alone, racist missiles killed 33 people. In particular,  4 Kyiv residents were killed and fifty others were injured when a shell hit a house Sunak visited. It is noted that more than 700 people used to live in this house .

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPoliticsMultimedia

