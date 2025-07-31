$41.790.01
Canada plans to recognize the state of Palestine in September

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Canada plans to recognize the state of Palestine in September 2025 at a UN meeting. This decision is driven by the spread of famine in Gaza and assurances from the Palestinian Authority regarding reforms.

Canada plans to recognize the state of Palestine in September

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the country plans to recognize the State of Palestine at a United Nations meeting in September 2025, as famine spreads in Gaza. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Carney told reporters that the reality on the ground, including the famine among the population in Gaza, indicates that "the prospect of a Palestinian state is literally receding before our eyes."

"Canada condemns the fact that the Israeli government has allowed a catastrophe to unfold in Gaza," he said.

Carney emphasized that the planned recognition is partly based on assurances from the Palestinian Authority, which represents the State of Palestine at the UN, regarding its intentions to reform the governance system and organize general elections in 2026, in which Hamas "cannot play any role."

On the social network X, Prime Minister Carney published a statement on the recognition of the State of Palestine and noted that Canada has long adhered to the idea of a two-state solution: "An independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian state that would exist side-by-side with the State of Israel in peace and security."

Recall

France and 14 other states signed a joint statement, calling on the world to recognize a Palestinian state. This happened after a conference in New York aimed at reviving the two-state solution.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Mark Carney
Israel
Palestinian National Authority
Reuters
United Nations
Canada
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine