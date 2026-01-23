Business Diplomacy in Davos: Somaliland Offers Strategic Investments to Trump Jr

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi held closed-door talks with Eric Trump. The meeting aimed not only to attract capital to the East African country but also to strengthen its international status through contacts with the business empire of the current US president's family. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

While Donald Trump addressed world leaders, his son Eric met with President Abdullahi at a nearby hotel. A significant detail was the presence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the meeting. In December 2025, Israel became the first UN member state to officially recognize Somaliland's independence, paving the way for new geopolitical alliances in the Red Sea region.

Berbera Port as a key investment asset

During the conversation, Abdullahi focused on the deep-water port of Berbera – a strategic hub on one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Somaliland offers Trump's structures, which are actively developing projects in real estate and digital assets, to become key partners in modernizing port infrastructure. The President of Somaliland called the results of the meeting "very successful," emphasizing the country's readiness for large business projects.

Political context and Washington's interests

The meeting in Davos indicates a shift in American policy towards the Horn of Africa. The possible involvement of the Trump Organization in the development of Berbera port could be a harbinger of official US recognition of Somaliland, which the administration in Hargeisa actively hopes for. This would allow Washington to strengthen its influence in the region and create a counterbalance to China's activity, which also claims logistical dominance in East Africa.

