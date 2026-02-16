Bus veers off Lviv-Lutsk highway, three female passengers injured

Three people were injured in a bus accident in Lviv district, police are investigating the circumstances, reported the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on February 15, around 07:20, on the Lviv-Lutsk highway near the village of Derniv, Lviv district.

As law enforcement officers preliminarily established, "the driver of a Van Hool bus, a 45-year-old resident of Drohobych district, lost control and drove off the roadway."

As a result of the accident, three female passengers of the bus, a 51-year-old resident of Dnipropetrovsk region and two residents of Cherkasy region aged 55 and 64, sustained bodily injuries and were hospitalized - the police reported.

A criminal proceeding has been opened under Part 1 of Article 286 (Violation of road safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty provided by the sanction of the article is restriction of liberty for up to three years, with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

