Bus veers off Lviv-Lutsk highway, three female passengers injured

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
09:37 AM • 664 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
06:15 AM • 9912 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 19610 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 26281 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 52743 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 45497 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 36631 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 34163 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 73663 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 52589 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3m/s
79%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Powerful storm causes tornadoes and widespread destruction in southern US statesFebruary 16, 12:12 AM • 9374 views
The global economy is in a blind spot due to the rapid growth of opaque private marketsFebruary 16, 12:40 AM • 7838 views
India successfully tested the Agni-P ballistic missile on a railway platform, similar to "Oreshnik"PhotoFebruary 16, 01:27 AM • 5282 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 14131 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhoto06:36 AM • 9340 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 52752 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 108766 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 167577 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 96610 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 113180 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Timur Mindich
Herman Halushchenko
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Village
China
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 14192 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 21465 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 29789 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 28259 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 31031 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Bus veers off Lviv-Lutsk highway, three female passengers injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1236 views

On February 15, on the Lviv-Lutsk highway near the village of Derniv, a 45-year-old driver of a Van Hool bus lost control and drove off the road. As a result of the accident, three passengers sustained bodily injuries and were hospitalized.

Bus veers off Lviv-Lutsk highway, three female passengers injured

Three people were injured in a bus accident in Lviv district, police are investigating the circumstances, reported the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on February 15, around 07:20, on the Lviv-Lutsk highway near the village of Derniv, Lviv district.

As law enforcement officers preliminarily established, "the driver of a Van Hool bus, a 45-year-old resident of Drohobych district, lost control and drove off the roadway."

As a result of the accident, three female passengers of the bus, a 51-year-old resident of Dnipropetrovsk region and two residents of Cherkasy region aged 55 and 64, sustained bodily injuries and were hospitalized

- the police reported.

A criminal proceeding has been opened under Part 1 of Article 286 (Violation of road safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty provided by the sanction of the article is restriction of liberty for up to three years, with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Road accident in Kryvyi Rih involving a judge: BMW driver hit an 11-year-old boy at a crosswalk10.02.26, 10:26 • 4883 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Road traffic accident
National Police of Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Lviv