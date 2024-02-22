Burbank calls on Russia to immediately end the war in Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to end Russia's war against Ukraine at a meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) foreign ministers in Rio de Janeiro. This is reported by DW with reference to the dpa agency, UNN reports .

"If you care about human lives, if you care about your own people, Russian children and youth, you must immediately stop this war," the German foreign minister said, addressing her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, who was sitting two seats to her left, the agency said.

If Russia stopped this war now, the path to peace and justice would be wide open tomorrow, - Burbock said.

She suggested that Brazil, located 10,000 kilometers away from Ukraine, may perceive the security threat differently than European countries, but that the Russian war "motivates us all to resolutely defend the basic principles that protect us all: The UN Charter, international law and human rights". Since these principles protect all nations, regardless of their size and location, "Russian aggression is more than just a regional conflict.

If we want to build a just world, we must fight wars and crises together. Resolutely, respectfully and with a willingness to introspect, - Burbock added.

The chairman of the Bundestag's foreign policy committee, Norbert Rettgen (CDU) , called for a clear statement on the supply of Taurus cruise missiles by Germany in the coalition factions' proposal for long-range weapons systems for Ukraine.