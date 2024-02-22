Burbank calls on Russia to immediately end the war in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88987 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109081 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151848 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155772 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251671 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174476 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165686 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226598 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36961 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71244 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39126 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32493 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65058 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251671 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226598 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212567 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238287 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225031 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88987 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65058 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71244 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113190 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114076 views
Burbank calls on Russia to immediately end the war in Ukraine

Kyiv

 • 54040 views

At the G20 meeting in Brazil, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to immediately end Russia's war against Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to end Russia's war against Ukraine at a meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) foreign ministers in Rio de Janeiro. This is reported by DW with reference to the dpa agency, UNN reports .

Details

"If you care about human lives, if you care about your own people, Russian children and youth, you must immediately stop this war," the German foreign minister said, addressing her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, who was sitting two seats to her left, the agency said.

If Russia stopped this war now, the path to peace and justice would be wide open tomorrow,

- Burbock said.

She suggested that Brazil, located 10,000 kilometers away from Ukraine, may perceive the security threat differently than European countries, but that the Russian war "motivates us all to resolutely defend the basic principles that protect us all: The UN Charter, international law and human rights". Since these principles protect all nations, regardless of their size and location, "Russian aggression is more than just a regional conflict.

If we want to build a just world, we must fight wars and crises together. Resolutely, respectfully and with a willingness to introspect,

- Burbock added.

Recall

The chairman of the Bundestag's foreign policy committee, Norbert Rettgen (CDU) , called for a clear statement on the supply of Taurus cruise missiles by Germany in the coalition factions' proposal for long-range weapons systems for Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
rio-de-janeiroRio de Janeiro
brazilBrazil
europeEurope
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

