Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88987 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109081 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151848 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155772 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251671 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174476 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165686 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226598 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
Bulgaria delays promised military aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria delays promised military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32011 views

Bulgaria delays the delivery of 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine because it is asking NATO to cover transportation costs.

Bulgaria is delaying the delivery of 100 armored personnel carriers for the Ukrainian army, as the Ministry of Defense has asked NATO to cover transportation costs. Euractiv writes about it and reports UNN.

Details

The decision to transfer 100 armored personnel carriers to the Ukrainian army was made in parliament more than three months ago, with the Bulgarian Interior Ministry and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry signing an agreement to deliver them. But the Bulgarian defense ministry has also asked NATO to cover the transportation costs, MPs from the ruling majority in Sofia told Euractiv Bulgaria.

Bulgaria can help Ukraine a lot, but it is delayed because the administration of the Ministry of Defense is not working optimally

- MP Ivailo Mirchev of the ruling coalition "We Continue to Change - Democratic Bulgaria" said on Monday.

According to the parliamentarian, Bulgaria can help, but it is not happening at the required pace.

I hope that the situation will improve. We voted for the decision on armored personnel carriers almost three months ago, but in three months we cannot move a hundred APCs from Sofia to Ruse (a city on the Danube River in northeastern Bulgaria)

- Mirchev summarized.

Earlier, the Bulgarian media reported that 100 armored personnel carriers, which Bulgaria provided to Ukraine free of charge by the decision of the National Assembly (parliament), are already on their way to Ukraine.

Recall

Bulgaria will hand over to Ukraine all data on violations by some companies of the licensing regimeintroduced by Ukraine for grain exports.

The US Senate has approved more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, which President Zelenskiy says will save lives from Russian terror.

Shmyhal points out the need for missiles and counts on a new aid package from the US20.02.24, 11:15 • 29596 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
natoNATO
danubeDanube
bulgariaBulgaria
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

