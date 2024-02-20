Bulgaria delays promised military aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria is delaying the delivery of 100 armored personnel carriers for the Ukrainian army, as the Ministry of Defense has asked NATO to cover transportation costs. Euractiv writes about it and reports UNN.

The decision to transfer 100 armored personnel carriers to the Ukrainian army was made in parliament more than three months ago, with the Bulgarian Interior Ministry and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry signing an agreement to deliver them. But the Bulgarian defense ministry has also asked NATO to cover the transportation costs, MPs from the ruling majority in Sofia told Euractiv Bulgaria.

Bulgaria can help Ukraine a lot, but it is delayed because the administration of the Ministry of Defense is not working optimally - MP Ivailo Mirchev of the ruling coalition "We Continue to Change - Democratic Bulgaria" said on Monday.

According to the parliamentarian, Bulgaria can help, but it is not happening at the required pace.

I hope that the situation will improve. We voted for the decision on armored personnel carriers almost three months ago, but in three months we cannot move a hundred APCs from Sofia to Ruse (a city on the Danube River in northeastern Bulgaria) - Mirchev summarized.

Earlier, the Bulgarian media reported that 100 armored personnel carriers, which Bulgaria provided to Ukraine free of charge by the decision of the National Assembly (parliament), are already on their way to Ukraine.

