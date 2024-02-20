Shmyhal points out the need for missiles and counts on a new aid package from the US

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday that his country needs long-range missiles and other ammunition and indicated that he expects the US aid package, which has been stalled in Congress, UNN reports citing AP.

Details

Ukraine has modern equipment, trains soldiers and fights according to NATO standards, and "European countries and the United States absolutely support us," Shmyhal said, speaking at a press conference the day after he attended a conference on Ukraine's recovery in Tokyo.

But, according to him, "the country needs more long-range missiles for air defense against Russia on the front line," the newspaper writes.

"Unfortunately, they are now dominating the air and, unfortunately, this leads to some consequences from the front line, but I must say that we have no refusals from our partners to supply military equipment to Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

When Ukraine starts using F-16 fighters later this year, "we will balance the situation on the battlefield, and it will be much easier for us," he said. But for now, given the reduction of long-range artillery and missile equipment, "if this is stopped, if this is postponed, this is the main danger for us on the battlefield.

Shmyhal said that Ukraine understands Japan's restrictions on arms exports and welcomes Japan's commitment.

A bill to help Ukraine: Biden ready to meet with House Speaker Johnson