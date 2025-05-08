$41.440.02
The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV
05:55 PM • 8326 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
01:38 PM • 58115 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 113485 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 88477 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 95279 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 145955 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 101357 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 114712 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 42675 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 55649 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Popular news

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 132450 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

May 8, 09:23 AM • 84066 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 112001 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 85057 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 65671 views
The American Robert Prevost has been elected as the new Pope, he will become Leo XIV - media

Kyiv • UNN

 6888 views

The election of the new Pope has concluded in the Vatican. Robert Francis Prevost from the USA has been elected, who will take the name Leo XIV and will soon deliver a speech.

The American Robert Prevost has been elected as the new Pope, he will become Leo XIV - media

Robert Francis Prevost, a native of the United States, has become the new Pope, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

According to the publication, Prevost's papal name will be Leo XIV.

The election of the new pontiff took place on the first full day of voting by 133 cardinal electors.

Now he will deliver his first public speech and blessing to the people present in St. Peter's Square.

A new Pope has been elected at the Vatican: white smoke over the Sistine Chapel 08.05.2025, 19:12 • 50962 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
United States
Vatican City
