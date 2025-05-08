The American Robert Prevost has been elected as the new Pope, he will become Leo XIV - media

Robert Francis Prevost, a native of the United States, has become the new Pope, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

According to the publication, Prevost's papal name will be Leo XIV.

Add

The election of the new pontiff took place on the first full day of voting by 133 cardinal electors.

Now he will deliver his first public speech and blessing to the people present in St. Peter's Square.

A new Pope has been elected at the Vatican: white smoke over the Sistine Chapel