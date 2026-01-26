$43.170.00
Budget crisis due to war: Russia predicts mass business closures - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Financial analysts predict the closure of up to 30% of small and medium-sized businesses in Russia due to VAT increases and restrictions on access to the simplified tax system. This is a consequence of the budget crisis caused by the war.

Budget crisis due to war: Russia predicts mass business closures - CPD

Russia is preparing for a large-scale wave of closures of small and medium-sized businesses, a consequence of the budget crisis caused by the war. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that against the backdrop of increased VAT and restricted access to the simplified taxation system, financial analysts predict the closure of up to 30% of companies operating in the small and medium-sized business sector.

In search of ways to replenish the deficit budget, the Putin government is playing an extremely dangerous game. Yes, in the short term there will indeed be additional tax revenues, but in the end the state will lose much more: a business that closes does not pay taxes at all

- indicated in the CPD.

They add that amid rising military spending and economic stagnation, the Kremlin is once again choosing the easiest path - shifting the financial burden to citizens and businesses.

"While propaganda tells how Russia 'steadily withstands sanctions' and paints 'Putin's economic miracle,' in reality the economy is increasingly exhausted," the CPD summarizes.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Russian regions are experiencing an increasingly deep impasse, as sanctions and the loss of external markets have exposed the structural weakness of their budgets. The worst situation is observed in depressed entities, as well as in industrial and metallurgical regions, where significant budget deficits are predicted.

