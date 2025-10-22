Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicators

The draft State Budget for 2026 has been adopted in the first reading by the Verkhovna Rada, the VR announced on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft State Budget for 2026 (reg. No.14000) as a basis. - reported the parliament.

According to the deputies, 256 people's deputies voted "for".

According to the project, the State Budget revenues will amount to UAH 2.4 trillion, which is UAH 446.8 billion (18.8%) more compared to 2025. Expenditures - UAH 4.8 trillion, which is UAH 415 billion more compared to 2025.

Defense and security expenditures are planned at UAH 2.8 trillion, which is 27.2% of GDP (+UAH 168.6 billion to 2025).

Expenditures for:

social protection – UAH 467.1 billion (+UAH 45 billion);

healthcare – UAH 258 billion (+UAH 38.2 billion);

education – UAH 265.4 billion (+UAH 66.5 billion);

science – UAH 19.9 billion (+UAH 5.4 billion);

veteran policy – UAH 17.9 billion (+UAH 6.1 billion);

economic support - UAH 41.5 billion.

At the same time, the VR Committee on Budget proposed that the government make the following amendments to the draft, including:

develop a new salary model for secondary school teachers so that teachers actually feel a 50% increase;

take measures to increase the salaries of pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical staff of higher education institutions from January 1, 2026;

increase expenditures for providing housing for IDPs.

