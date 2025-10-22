Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicators

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
08:35 AM • 994 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 11697 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
05:34 AM • 19823 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 21540 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 31710 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 43714 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 42882 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 34735 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 31674 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 32754 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.5m/s
71%
750mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Izmail: energy and port infrastructure damagedOctober 22, 01:40 AM • 4012 views
In Turkey, a man will pay alimony for cats to his ex-wifeOctober 22, 02:42 AM • 7188 views
Fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district stopped: 10 people rescued, 1 deadOctober 22, 03:15 AM • 4638 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions04:50 AM • 17757 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 23938 views
Publications
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing07:30 AM • 11702 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 24042 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 21, 01:53 PM • 65555 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 69629 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 68411 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa Oblast
Kharkiv
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 22343 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 37439 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 47344 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 37741 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 93506 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
BFM TV
MiG-31

Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicators

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1000 views

The draft Budget 2026 has been adopted in its first reading. 256 deputies voted in favor.

Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicators

The draft State Budget for 2026 has been adopted in the first reading by the Verkhovna Rada, the VR announced on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft State Budget for 2026 (reg. No.14000) as a basis.

- reported the parliament.

According to the deputies, 256 people's deputies voted "for".

According to the project, the State Budget revenues will amount to UAH 2.4 trillion, which is UAH 446.8 billion (18.8%) more compared to 2025. Expenditures - UAH 4.8 trillion, which is UAH 415 billion more compared to 2025.

Defense and security expenditures are planned at UAH 2.8 trillion, which is 27.2% of GDP (+UAH 168.6 billion to 2025).

A third of Ukraine's 2026 defense budget will be allocated to arms procurement - Pidlasa19.09.25, 20:53 • 4956 views

Expenditures for:

  • social protection – UAH 467.1 billion (+UAH 45 billion);
    • healthcare – UAH 258 billion (+UAH 38.2 billion);
      • education – UAH 265.4 billion (+UAH 66.5 billion);
        • science – UAH 19.9 billion (+UAH 5.4 billion);
          • veteran policy – UAH 17.9 billion (+UAH 6.1 billion);
            • economic support - UAH 41.5 billion.

              At the same time, the VR Committee on Budget proposed that the government make the following amendments to the draft, including:

              • develop a new salary model for secondary school teachers so that teachers actually feel a 50% increase;
                • take measures to increase the salaries of pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical staff of higher education institutions from January 1, 2026;
                  • increase expenditures for providing housing for IDPs.

                    Salary increases for teachers and military personnel: proposals for the 2026 Budget officially submitted to the Rada18.10.25, 14:34 • 8529 views

                    Julia Shramko

                    EconomyPolitics
                    Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine