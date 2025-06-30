Budget-2025: the Rada explained where the additional UAH 412 billion will specifically go

The draft law on amendments to the state budget for 2025 provides for an additional allocation of UAH 412 billion. Almost UAH 311 billion is directed to support the Armed Forces, and funding is also provided for special communications, border guards, and the Ministry of Digital Transformation. This was stated by People's Deputy, Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Budget Affairs Lesya Zaburanna during a telethon on Monday, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"Expenditures for the security and defense sector in 2025 were foreseen at the level of 2024. At the same time, it is quite difficult to forecast expenditures for the security and defense sector in conditions when a full-scale war is underway. Accordingly, the changes that are taking place on the battlefield today, changes in the strategy of arms supply by our partners, the need to purchase weapons, all these factors stimulated the emergence of an additional need for full support of the Armed Forces," Zaburanna said.

She noted that the lion's share of these funds will go directly to the Armed Forces.

"In fact, all these funds, almost 100%, go specifically to the security and defense sector. Almost UAH 311 billion goes directly to support the Armed Forces, then it's special communications, border guards, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, but all this refers exclusively to the military sphere," Zaburanna said.

In addition, she spoke about the sources of expenditure coverage.

"If we talk about sources of coverage, then first of all, according to this draft law, it is envisaged that it will be covered by increasing our own revenue. The dynamics since the beginning of the year indicate an overfulfillment of the revenue plan. In parallel, a large part will be covered by funds that will be attracted on the domestic market. That is, domestic loans," Zaburanna explained.

She emphasized that there are currently no plans to increase taxes.

"We are currently seeing a request from the Ministry of Finance and the Armed Forces for the amount specified in this draft law - UAH 412 billion," Zaburanna added.

Ukraine does not plan to raise taxes to replenish the state budget this year - MP

Supplement

On June 5, Finance Minister Marchenko stated that the funding for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is currently insufficient, so the Ministry of Finance is preparing to review the state budget for 2025.

The head of the VR budget committee, MP Roksolana Pidlasa, previously stated that the Cabinet of Ministers is preparing to submit amendments to the state budget to the Verkhovna Rada for approximately UAH 400 billion. These expenditures, according to her, will be covered by the overfulfillment of tax and customs revenues, domestic government bonds, and grants from partners, and there will be no disruptions in the provision of servicemen.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved amendments to the state budget for 2025 for over UAH 412 billion to increase defense and security expenditures.

The National Bank is convinced that there will be no need or grounds to open the emission channel: there is an understanding of how to act when there is a need to cover the state budget deficit, effectively and safely for macroeconomic stability.