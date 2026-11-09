Budanov said that attention will be paid to the humanitarian track in Abu Dhabi — what outcome does the Head of the Office of the President expect

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov said that the humanitarian track is planned to receive considerable attention during the talks in Abu Dhabi — prisoner exchanges need to be intensified, UNN reports.

I am heading to Abu Dhabi as part of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the talks. It is important that the diplomatic process continues. Ukraine, more than anyone else, seeks the swiftest possible end to this terrible war. I very much hope for a constructive dialogue - Budanov said on Telegram.

NATO will send its representative to the talks in Abu Dhabi — who will go on behalf of the Alliance

According to him, we plan to devote considerable attention to the humanitarian track. Prisoner exchanges need to be intensified.

I expect that the dialogue in the UAE will produce a practical result and that we will be able to agree on the next stages of bringing our people home — the Head of the OP concluded.

Kushner and Witkoff will hold "close consultations" with representatives of Ukraine, the EU and NATO ahead of talks in Abu Dhabi

As a reminder

As reported by the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, the Ukrainian negotiating delegation is heading to Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States and russia will take place on November 10–11. Representatives of Europe will also be there on those days, with whom separate coordination meetings will be held.