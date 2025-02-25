Budanov on the attempts on his life: it's a normal thing, no need to dramatize it

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, said that attempts on his life were normal and should not be dramatized. The same is true for Russian leaders.

He said this during a discussion on the occasion of a special YES meeting “Three Years - Time to Win,” a UNN correspondent reports .

Attempts on my life are basically a normal thing, there is no need to dramatize it. This is our world, we live in it, and we are responsible for it all. Leaders in the country we are fighting feel the same way, and this is a normal thing. We should not attach so much importance to this - Budanov said.

Over the three years of the full-scale invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine has identified 102 enemy agent networks that, among other things, planned the assassination of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, an attempt was made on his life in the Presidential Office, which resulted in the death of people.

At the end of November 2024, the media reported on the poisoning of Kirill Budanov's wife, Marianna. It was previously known that the woman was poisoned with heavy metals. The substances found in her blood are not used in everyday life or in the military.

Later it became known that the woman's condition was satisfactory, as she received timely medical care. At the same time, the former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Valeriy Kondratyuk, expressed his belief that Russian special services were involved in the poisoning of Budanov's wife.

Budanov claimed that the GUR knew who poisoned his wife.