Budanov on the attempts on his life: it's a normal thing, no need to dramatize it

Exclusive
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 2493 views

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 12391 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 12217 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102379 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 83182 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110723 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116079 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144212 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167929 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 93417 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 78753 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 33425 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 60749 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100577 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 12391 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 102379 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144212 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135319 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167929 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 5874 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130456 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132469 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161161 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140687 views
Budanov on the attempts on his life: it's a normal thing, no need to dramatize it

Budanov on the attempts on his life: it's a normal thing, no need to dramatize it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23521 views

The head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, said that attempts on his life were normal and did not need to be dramatized. Over the three years of war, the SBU has identified 102 enemy intelligence networks that planned assassinations of Ukraine's leadership.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, said that attempts on his life were normal and should not be dramatized. The same is true for Russian leaders.

He said this during a discussion on the occasion of a special YES meeting “Three Years - Time to Win,” a UNN correspondent reports .

Attempts on my life are basically a normal thing, there is no need to dramatize it. This is our world, we live in it, and we are responsible for it all. Leaders in the country we are fighting feel the same way, and this is a normal thing. We should not attach so much importance to this

- Budanov said.

AddendumAddendum

Over the three years of the full-scale invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine has identified 102 enemy agent networks that, among other things, planned the assassination of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, an attempt was made on his life in the Presidential Office, which resulted in the death of people.

At the end of November 2024, the media reported on the poisoning of Kirill Budanov's wife, Marianna. It was previously known that the woman was poisoned with heavy metals. The substances found in her blood are not used in everyday life or in the military.

Later it became known that the woman's condition was satisfactory, as she received timely medical care. At the same time, the former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Valeriy Kondratyuk, expressed his belief that Russian special services were involved in the poisoning of Budanov's wife.

Budanov claimed that the GUR knew who poisoned his wife

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

