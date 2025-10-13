Brutally beat a cyclist: the court eased the pre-trial detention for Khilyk

The Kyiv Court of Appeal changed the pre-trial detention measure for Mercedes driver Oleksandr Khylyk, who is suspected of brutally beating a cyclist for a remark about parking and leaving him in danger, and ordered his arrest with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 5 million, UNN reports.

Details

The Court of Appeal ruled to apply to the suspect Khylyk a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 5 million.

Context

On September 30, 44-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver Oleksandr Khylyk was notified of suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a cyclist for a remark about violating parking rules.

The suspect's actions are qualified under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm, life-threatening at the time of infliction.

The prosecutor in court asked to choose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of detention, but the court gave him night house arrest.

Later, law enforcement officers again detained Khylyk. His actions were additionally qualified as leaving the victim in danger.

On October 4, the court sent Khylyk to custody for 30 days without the right to bail.

What is known about Khylyk

44-year-old Oleksandr Khylyk is a businessman from Kyiv region. People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that in 2021, Khylyk was charged with misappropriation and legalization of property obtained by criminal means.

In 2022, his company Global Hills X Group, co-owned by his wife, supplied 2,000 low-quality fleece jackets and 3,000 sets of uniforms worth UAH 25 million to the military. During the investigation, it became known that Khylyk transferred part of the funds to a fictitious sole proprietorship, through which the funds were withdrawn "under a simplified system" and spent on personal needs.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that during the pre-trial investigation, after the entrepreneur was notified of suspicion, in January 2024, the prosecutor applied to the court with a request to apply a pre-trial detention measure to the suspect - detention.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to satisfy the request. The Kyiv Court of Appeal left the prosecutor's appeal unsatisfied. Subsequently, the investigating judge changed the pre-trial detention measure to a personal obligation. Currently, the Desnianskyi District Court of Kyiv is conducting a court hearing in this case. The next court hearing is scheduled for October 10 this year.