The Hungarian government, due to" concerns "that Ukraine is not ready to join the bloc, is" currently blocking " the step to start EU accession negotiations, citing diplomatic sources, Euronews reports, UNN writes.



"Diplomatic sources say Hungary is threatening to derail the opening of accession negotiations", the publication points.

Details

The publication points out that the European Commission has informed EU member states that both Ukraine and Moldova meet the necessary criteria for starting official negotiations on their accession to the bloc.

European Commission supported start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU: Kyiv expects it this month

Ukraine has completed "reforms related to the suppression of oligarchs and corruption, as well as the protection of the rights of its national minorities," a representative of the European Commission confirmed on Friday.

"Whilst this means the start of talks should be imminent, diplomatic sources say the Hungarian government is currently blocking the move over concerns Ukraine is unprepared to join the 27-country bloc," the publication points out.

Before negotiations begin, member states must unanimously approve a negotiating framework that sets out "the principles and guidelines that will guide Brussels 'accession negotiations with both Kiev and Chisinau", as well as support the convening of an intergovernmental conference, the meeting at which the negotiations begin, the newspaper notes.

EU ambassadors to discuss Ukraine and Moldova accession negotiation framework on June 12 - Euractiv

"The decision is now in the hands of member states," a European Commission official said.

Last December, the European Commission said that membership negotiations with both countries could begin as soon as unresolved issues in their current reforms are resolved. Then this decision was strongly opposed by the Hungarian government of Viktor Orban, who, as indicated, "expressed concern about the level of corruption in the country and the lack of measures to protect the rights of the Hungarian minority in the border region of Transcarpathia." member states were able to thwart Orban's opposition campaign by tactically asking him to leave the room during the vote.

Since then, President Zelensky's government has " made protecting the rights of national minorities a priority in an attempt to appease Budapest, including by amending laws allowing education in minority languages.

"But since the accession process is full of steps that require the unanimous support of leaders, member states have several opportunities to disrupt this process," the newspaper writes.

In a letter addressed to Belgian Foreign Minister Bo Liabib, whose government currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, 12 member states called for the start of accession negotiations by the end of June.

"Since Orban's government is due to assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union from July, which will give it the right to determine the agenda and preside over ministerial meetings, EU ministers fear that negotiations could be further disrupted if Hungary does not concede by the end of June," the publication points out.

A representative of the Hungarian government, as indicated, told Euronews last week that "their attention is fully focused on finalizing the negotiation framework.

Responding to the decision taken on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olha Stefanyshyna said in X that she was "looking forward" to the decision of the EU member states on the negotiation framework and "the actual start of accession negotiations.

Dialogue and work on the meeting between Orban and Zelensky continues - Stefanishina