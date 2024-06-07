European Commission supported start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU: Kyiv expects it this month

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

European Commission supported start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU: Kyiv expects it this month

Kyiv

The European Commission has recommended that the EU start accession negotiations with Ukraine this month, as Ukraine has implemented all additional measures and continues its systematic efforts to join the EU amid the war on Russian aggression.

The European Commission has supported the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and the government expects negotiations to start this month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday, UNN writes.

The European Commission supports the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. We are grateful for the positive assessment of our European integration progress. the EC's announced conclusion states that Ukraine continues its systematic efforts to join the EU and has completed all 4 additional steps-reforms. we now expect other European partners to take the next step - the start of negotiations on EU membership this month

- wrote Shmygal in Telegram.

The head of government stressed that "the Ukrainian people are fighting every day for the right to be in the circle of the European family in the war against the Russian aggressor.

Addition

As the Financial Times reported earlier today, citing sources,"the European Commission recommended that the EU start accession negotiations with Ukraine this month."

As Euractiv points out, the European Commission stated on June 7 that both Ukraine and Moldova are "sufficiently prepared for the official opening of EU accession negotiations.

"On Friday, at a meeting of the ambassadors of the member states, it was reported that Ukraine now meets previously unfulfilled criteria, including anti-corruption measures, restrictions on political lobbying, rules on property declarations of civil servants and the protection of languages used by national minorities," the FT reports.

Euractiv notes, citing sources, that "the European Commission confirmed to EU ambassadors that Ukraine has fully implemented all four, and Moldova - all three of its steps on reforms to start official negotiations." 

As the FT notes,"the European Commission insists on starting official talks with Kiev and Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, this month to give both countries a positive signal about their aspirations for the EU.

Georgia, which has passed a law on "foreign agents" in recent weeks despite warnings from Brussels, has reportedly not received the green light.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
financial-timesFinancial Times
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising