European Commission supported start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU: Kyiv expects it this month

The European Commission has supported the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and the government expects negotiations to start this month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday, UNN writes.

The European Commission supports the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. We are grateful for the positive assessment of our European integration progress. the EC's announced conclusion states that Ukraine continues its systematic efforts to join the EU and has completed all 4 additional steps-reforms. we now expect other European partners to take the next step - the start of negotiations on EU membership this month - wrote Shmygal in Telegram.

The head of government stressed that "the Ukrainian people are fighting every day for the right to be in the circle of the European family in the war against the Russian aggressor.

Addition

As the Financial Times reported earlier today, citing sources,"the European Commission recommended that the EU start accession negotiations with Ukraine this month."

As Euractiv points out, the European Commission stated on June 7 that both Ukraine and Moldova are "sufficiently prepared for the official opening of EU accession negotiations.

"On Friday, at a meeting of the ambassadors of the member states, it was reported that Ukraine now meets previously unfulfilled criteria, including anti-corruption measures, restrictions on political lobbying, rules on property declarations of civil servants and the protection of languages used by national minorities," the FT reports.

Euractiv notes, citing sources, that "the European Commission confirmed to EU ambassadors that Ukraine has fully implemented all four, and Moldova - all three of its steps on reforms to start official negotiations."

As the FT notes,"the European Commission insists on starting official talks with Kiev and Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, this month to give both countries a positive signal about their aspirations for the EU.

Georgia, which has passed a law on "foreign agents" in recent weeks despite warnings from Brussels, has reportedly not received the green light.