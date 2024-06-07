EU ambassadors to discuss Ukraine and Moldova accession negotiation framework on June 12 - Euractiv

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 67587 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138625 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143745 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237409 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171293 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163395 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147736 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218853 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112933 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205479 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 65086 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109275 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 47659 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104969 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 43982 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237416 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218858 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205484 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231584 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218798 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 2916 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 12277 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104969 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109275 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158213 views
EU ambassadors to discuss Ukraine and Moldova accession negotiation framework on June 12 - Euractiv

EU ambassadors to discuss Ukraine and Moldova accession negotiation framework on June 12 - Euractiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22497 views

EU ambassadors are expected to formally discuss the framework for Ukraine and Moldova's accession talks next Wednesday, June 12, after the European Commission confirmed that the two countries had implemented the necessary reforms to start formal accession talks.

The ambassadors of the EU member states are expected to return to discussing the issue of a negotiating framework for Ukraine and Moldova to join the EU next Wednesday, June 12, citing sources, Euractiv reports, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, June 7, the European Commission said that both Ukraine and Moldova are quite ready for the official opening of EU accession negotiations.

The European Commission, as noted, confirmed to EU ambassadors that Ukraine has fully implemented all four, and Moldova all three steps on reforms to start official negotiations, as reported by people close to the negotiations.

Specifically for Ukraine, this reportedly includes anti-corruption measures, restrictions on political lobbying, rules on property declarations of civil servants, and the protection of national minority languages.

"The European Commission and member states that are friendly about enlargement insisted at the start of official talks this month to give both countries a positive signal on their path to the EU," the newspaper writes.

Almost all 27 member states support the holding of the first intergovernmental conference (IGC), which would give rise to official negotiations, when EU ministers are expected to meet on June 25, the newspaper writes.

But before that, EU member states must agree on a negotiating framework for both countries, "a step that Hungary has been delaying in relation to Ukraine for some time, citing concerns about Kiev's attitude towards the Hungarian minority in the country.

The EU presidency, Belgium, said it is working on preparing both IGCS, which will be held on June 25 in Luxembourg, if an agreement is reached between the member states, the newspaper writes.

Although no decision on this framework is expected today, EU diplomats have said that the issue will be discussed in internal working groups, and EU ambassadors are expected to return for formal discussion next week, on Wednesday (June 12)

- the publication writes.

European Commission supported start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU: Kyiv expects it this month07.06.24, 13:45 • 21136 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
liuksemburhLuxembourg
belgiumBelgium
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
kyivKyiv

