EU ambassadors to discuss Ukraine and Moldova accession negotiation framework on June 12 - Euractiv

The ambassadors of the EU member states are expected to return to discussing the issue of a negotiating framework for Ukraine and Moldova to join the EU next Wednesday, June 12, citing sources, Euractiv reports, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, June 7, the European Commission said that both Ukraine and Moldova are quite ready for the official opening of EU accession negotiations.

The European Commission, as noted, confirmed to EU ambassadors that Ukraine has fully implemented all four, and Moldova all three steps on reforms to start official negotiations, as reported by people close to the negotiations.

Specifically for Ukraine, this reportedly includes anti-corruption measures, restrictions on political lobbying, rules on property declarations of civil servants, and the protection of national minority languages.

"The European Commission and member states that are friendly about enlargement insisted at the start of official talks this month to give both countries a positive signal on their path to the EU," the newspaper writes.

Almost all 27 member states support the holding of the first intergovernmental conference (IGC), which would give rise to official negotiations, when EU ministers are expected to meet on June 25, the newspaper writes.

But before that, EU member states must agree on a negotiating framework for both countries, "a step that Hungary has been delaying in relation to Ukraine for some time, citing concerns about Kiev's attitude towards the Hungarian minority in the country.

The EU presidency, Belgium, said it is working on preparing both IGCS, which will be held on June 25 in Luxembourg, if an agreement is reached between the member states, the newspaper writes.

Although no decision on this framework is expected today, EU diplomats have said that the issue will be discussed in internal working groups, and EU ambassadors are expected to return for formal discussion next week, on Wednesday (June 12) - the publication writes.

