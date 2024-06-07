Dialogue and work on the meeting between Orban and Zelensky continues - Stefanishina

Currently, there is a political dialogue between the Hungarian government and the President's office in the context of preparing a meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanyshina to journalists on Friday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

There is now a new dimension - a political dialogue between the Hungarian government and the President's office in the context of preparations for a meeting between Orban and President Zelensky. This is such a political dimension. This dialogue continues. At today I can say that we have agreed on almost the entire list of joint steps that we need to take and that Ukraine is ready to take in order to restore a good political climate in relations with the neighboring country Stefanishina said.

According to her, there are no steps on any of the issues that were stated by the Hungarian side that Ukraine is not ready to take.

"That is, we do not have any "red lines" at all, but of course this is a long process. There are a lot of positions that have formed a certain image of the Hungarian government for some previous periods, some decisions, promises that were not fulfilled," Stefanishina said.

However, she recalled that Ukraine is a very important trump card in the hands of those countries that want to receive some dividends for themselves in exchange for their agreement on a decision through NATO, or through the EU, and Hungary uses this very well.

"But we hope that there are still some boundaries between values and practical interest. Therefore, there is a dialogue, we are working on a joint meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Zelensky, and part of this dialogue is the block on national minorities, where we have held technical consultations and discussed measures on all points. They relate to the protection and support of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine, as well as Ukrainians living in Hungary," Stefanyshyna said.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated at the end of January that there is still a long way to go before the meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Vladimir Zelensky , it will take place if Ukraine fulfills Hungary's conditions.