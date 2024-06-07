Dialogue and work on the meeting between Orban and Zelensky continues - Stefanishina

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Dialogue and work on the meeting between Orban and Zelensky continues - Stefanishina

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine and Hungary are conducting a political dialogue to prepare for the meeting between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Currently, there is a political dialogue between the Hungarian government and the President's office in the context of preparing a meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Volodymyr  Zelensky. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanyshina to journalists on Friday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

There is now a new dimension - a political dialogue between the Hungarian government and the President's office in the context of preparations for a meeting between Orban and President  Zelensky. This is such a  political dimension. This dialogue continues. At  today  I can say that we have agreed on almost the entire list of joint steps that we need to take and that Ukraine is ready to take in order to restore a good political climate in relations with the neighboring country

Stefanishina said.

According to her, there are no steps on any of the issues that were stated by the Hungarian side that Ukraine is not ready to take.

"That is, we do not have any "red lines" at all, but of course this is a long process. There are a lot of positions that have formed  a certain image of the Hungarian government for some previous periods, some decisions, promises that were not fulfilled," Stefanishina said.

However, she recalled that Ukraine is a very important trump card in the hands of those countries that want to receive some dividends for themselves in exchange for their agreement on a decision through NATO, or through the EU, and Hungary uses this very well.

"But we hope that there are still some boundaries between values and practical interest. Therefore, there is a dialogue, we are working on a joint meeting  between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Zelensky, and part of this dialogue is the block on national minorities, where we have held technical consultations and discussed measures on all points. They relate to the protection and support of  the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine, as well as Ukrainians living in Hungary," Stefanyshyna said.

Addition

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated at the end of January that there is still a long way to go before the meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President  Vladimir Zelensky , it will take place if Ukraine fulfills Hungary's conditions.

Anna Murashko

Politics
natoNATO
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

