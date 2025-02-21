British minister compares Zelenskyy to Churchill: what do the leaders have in common

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 27603 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 48228 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 92848 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 54257 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112017 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99509 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112314 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116627 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149956 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115133 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 53433 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106671 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 64851 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 26572 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51622 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 92766 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112005 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149947 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140808 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173275 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 22352 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51622 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133065 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134959 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163375 views
British minister compares Zelenskyy to Churchill: what do the leaders have in common

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30327 views

British Defense Secretary John Healey supported Zelenskyy's decision to postpone the election during the war. He compared it to a similar move by Churchill during World War II.

The British defense minister compared Zelensky to Churchill because of the decision not to hold elections. This is reported by DW, UNN reports.

Details

British Defense Secretary John Healey expressed support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting that his actions during the war resemble those of Winston Churchill during World War II. 

During his visit to Norway, Gili emphasized that Zelenskyy remains the democratically elected leader of the country, and the decision to postpone the elections in the context of a full-scale war is justified. According to him, a similar step was once taken by the British prime minister when the country was fighting the Nazi threat. 

He is the elected leader of Ukraine. And he did what Winston Churchill did in the UK during World War II - he suspended elections for the duration of the war

- said John Healy.

The minister also assured that London would continue to support Kyiv at both the military and diplomatic levels. At the same time, he emphasized that discussions of peacekeeping missions are premature, as official negotiations to end the fighting have not yet begun.

Britain ready to send Typhoon fighter jets to help keep peace in Ukraine - The Times19.02.25, 10:48 • 78298 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
norwayNorway
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon
kyivKyiv

