The British defense minister compared Zelensky to Churchill because of the decision not to hold elections. This is reported by DW, UNN reports.

British Defense Secretary John Healey expressed support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting that his actions during the war resemble those of Winston Churchill during World War II.

During his visit to Norway, Gili emphasized that Zelenskyy remains the democratically elected leader of the country, and the decision to postpone the elections in the context of a full-scale war is justified. According to him, a similar step was once taken by the British prime minister when the country was fighting the Nazi threat.

He is the elected leader of Ukraine. And he did what Winston Churchill did in the UK during World War II - he suspended elections for the duration of the war - said John Healy.

The minister also assured that London would continue to support Kyiv at both the military and diplomatic levels. At the same time, he emphasized that discussions of peacekeeping missions are premature, as official negotiations to end the fighting have not yet begun.

