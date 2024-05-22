A 37-year-old former British Marine who was accused of collaborating with Chinese Hong Kong Intelligence early last week has been found dead. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

According to police reports, the body of Matthew Tricat was found by a bystander on Sunday in a park in Maidenhead near London. Knitwear's death was officially recognized as" death under unclear circumstances " and, as the police announced, its causes will be tried to find out during the autopsy.

It is noted that Triquette lived in Maidenhead and worked as an immigration official, and before that he served in the Royal Marine Corps for six years. In addition, he was the director of the security company MTR Consultancy.

On May 13, he and two other Chinese - born Britons were formally charged at Westminster Magistrates ' Court in London with collaborating with foreign - Hong Kong-intelligence in the form of information gathering, surveillance and other illegal activities between December 20 last year and May 2 this year.

At the same time, the accused were not imprisoned, but released before the trial, which is scheduled to begin on May 24. Judge Luisa Ciesiora only banned them from traveling abroad, leaving their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and ordered them to report to the police.

In total, the police at the very beginning of May detained 11 people in this case in different places in the UK, but most of them were released without charge.

At the session of the Magistrates ' Court, the accused only gave their names and said nothing more.

We are naturally shocked by this news and support his family as much as we can, Trikett's lawyer, Julian Hayes, told reporters.

On Tuesday evening, a police tent was still standing at Grenfell Park in Maidenhead, where Trickett's body was found early Sunday evening.

It is reported that at a hearing in the Magistrates ' Court, the prosecutor asked to send three cats into custody for the sake of his own safety, explaining that he tried to commit suicide after being detained. The judge, however, refused the prosecutor.

Beijing has denied accusations of involvement of Hong Kong intelligence agencies in the Triketu and Company case, and Hong Kong authorities themselves said in an official statement that they have demanded detailed information about the case from the British authorities and are waiting for a response.

