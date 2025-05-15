62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

russia launched 110 drones at Ukraine overnight, 62 of them were shot down, 29 did not reach their targets. Five regions were affected by the enemy attack, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 15, the enemy attacked with 110 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drone simulators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo - russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, the downing of 62 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, west and center of the country has been confirmed. 29 enemy drone simulators - locationally lost (without negative consequences) - noted in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were affected.

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15