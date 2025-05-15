$41.500.04
Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters
May 14, 09:07 PM • 24929 views

Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters

May 14, 06:32 PM • 65284 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 76016 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 145191 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 74730 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 54899 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 129048 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 57326 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 73507 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63749 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2674 views

On the night of May 15, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 110 Shahed-type drones. Air defense forces shot down 62 UAVs. Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kyiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were under attack.

62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

russia launched 110 drones at Ukraine overnight, 62 of them were shot down, 29 did not reach their targets. Five regions were affected by the enemy attack, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 15, the enemy attacked with 110 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drone simulators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo - russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, the downing of 62 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, west and center of the country has been confirmed. 29 enemy drone simulators - locationally lost (without negative consequences)

- noted in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were affected.

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 1515.05.25, 07:23 • 58872 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
