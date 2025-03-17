Britain is ready to deploy its troops to Ukraine indefinitely - Media
The United Kingdom is considering deploying its troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers for a long term. Up to 30,000 soldiers from different countries may be involved in the mission.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is ready to deploy British troops as peacekeepers in Ukraine for an unlimited period. This is reported by The Times, writes UNN.
According to the publication, the Prime Minister is ready to make an indefinite commitment to deploy British troops "as long as necessary" together with Western allies in an attempt to maintain peace".
It is emphasized that the heads of defense departments from the "coalition of the willing" will meet on Thursday in London to discuss "in detail" where peacekeeping forces should be deployed.
According to the publication, about six countries, including Great Britain, France, Turkey, Canada and Australia, are discussing plans to send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine. Other states are ready to help with weapons and logistics.
