Britain creates an FBI analogue: what is known about the new agency

The British government has announced the creation of a National Police Service, dubbed the "British FBI." This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

It is noted that the new unit will combine the work of the National Crime Agency, which investigates drug smuggling and human trafficking, counter-terrorism, and the work of the national road police. After appointment, the head of the National Agency – the national commissioner for crime – will be the highest official in the country.

The publication indicates that the creation of the National Police Service will be part of large-scale police reforms that the government is to present on Monday, and which it calls the biggest changes in policing since Robert Peel created the first professional forces in 1829.

The current policing model was built for a different century. We will create a new National Police Service – let's call it the "British FBI" – which will use world-class specialists and state-of-the-art technology to track down and apprehend dangerous criminals. - said British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

She added that the reorganization will allow law enforcement agencies to focus on combating everyday offenses such as shoplifting and anti-social behavior, as well as apprehending criminals in their areas. In addition, as part of the changes, the government will reduce the overall number of forces in Britain to save money and reduce crime.

