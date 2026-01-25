Britain creates an FBI analogue: what is known about the new agency

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
January 24, 06:16 PM • 13726 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 27627 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 25461 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 34750 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 34889 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 46766 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 43705 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35080 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29392 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 69546 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Russian attack on Kyiv on January 24: police neutralized a half-ton warhead of an Iskander-M missile
January 24, 08:15 PM • 9966 views
Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin may take place soon - Axios
January 24, 10:28 PM • 5830 views
Attack on Kyiv region: the OVA reported on the consequences of enemy strikes
12:06 AM • 7110 views
"Very constructive": Witkoff commented on trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US
12:41 AM • 11817 views
Residential buildings and critical infrastructure: 170 objects damaged by Russian strikes on Saturday - Ministry of Internal Affairs
01:15 AM • 4552 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 03:12 PM • 69548 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
January 23, 12:42 PM • 83137 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 97764 views
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 97764 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump
January 22, 04:50 PM • 91804 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity
January 22, 02:43 PM • 92808 views
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Europe
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report
January 24, 11:07 AM • 14817 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New Year
January 24, 08:56 AM • 15491 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference
January 23, 12:32 PM • 32365 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?
January 23, 11:14 AM • 32843 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk
January 22, 05:56 PM • 46059 views
Heating
Social network
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Bild

Britain creates an FBI analogue: what is known about the new agency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

The UK government has announced the creation of a National Police Service, which will combine crime fighting, counter-terrorism, and road policing. This reform, dubbed the largest since 1829, aims to combat crime more effectively.

Britain creates an FBI analogue: what is known about the new agency

The British government has announced the creation of a National Police Service, dubbed the "British FBI." This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the new unit will combine the work of the National Crime Agency, which investigates drug smuggling and human trafficking, counter-terrorism, and the work of the national road police. After appointment, the head of the National Agency – the national commissioner for crime – will be the highest official in the country.

The publication indicates that the creation of the National Police Service will be part of large-scale police reforms that the government is to present on Monday, and which it calls the biggest changes in policing since Robert Peel created the first professional forces in 1829.

The current policing model was built for a different century. We will create a new National Police Service – let's call it the "British FBI" – which will use world-class specialists and state-of-the-art technology to track down and apprehend dangerous criminals.

- said British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

She added that the reorganization will allow law enforcement agencies to focus on combating everyday offenses such as shoplifting and anti-social behavior, as well as apprehending criminals in their areas. In addition, as part of the changes, the government will reduce the overall number of forces in Britain to save money and reduce crime.

Recall

In November, an independent study revealed systemic racism in the London police, directed against black employees and citizens. The report points to discrimination in personnel matters and searches, as well as the phenomenon of "adultification" of black children.

Britain found grounds to seize hundreds of Russian shadow fleet oil tankers - The Times
13.01.26, 02:16 • 10467 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Great Britain