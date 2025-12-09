$42.070.01
Brigitte Macron called feminists "stupid bitches", causing outrage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

France's First Lady Brigitte Macron has come under fire for a video in which she insults female protesters. Feminists interrupted the performance of a comedian accused of rape, and Macron called them "sales connes."

Brigitte Macron called feminists "stupid bitches", causing outrage
Photo: AP

France's First Lady Brigitte Macron has come under fire, sparking outrage among feminist activists over a viral video. In it, she insults protesters who disrupted the performance of a comedian accused of rape, calling them "sales connes" (a vulgar expression roughly equivalent to "stupid bitches"). This was reported by France24, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred after activists interrupted the stand-up show of 51-year-old Ary Abittan on Saturday, wearing masks of the actor with the inscription "rapist" and shouting "rapist Abittan." In 2021, Abittan was accused of rape, but in 2023, investigators closed the case, citing lack of evidence.

In France, ten people are on trial over online posts claiming Brigitte Macron is a man27.10.25, 17:38 • 4144 views

Brigitte Macron attended the show on Sunday with her daughter and spoke with Abittan before he went on stage. To the actor's remark that he was scared ("I'm scared"), the first lady jokingly replied: "If there are any stupid bitches, we'll kick them out," using the aforementioned vulgar expression.

This phrase sparked a sharp reaction: the feminist group NousToutes, which was behind the protest, turned the insult into a hashtag on social media in support. It was used, in particular, by actress Judith Godrèche, who became an icon of the feminist movement after accusing two directors of sexual assault, writing on Instagram: "I'm a stupid bitch too." An activist who participated in the action stated that the collective was "deeply shocked" by the first lady's words, calling it "another insult to victims and feminist groups."

Brigitte Macron's team tried to explain her words as "criticism of the radical method" of protest, and not of the activists themselves, emphasizing that she "does not approve of this radical method."

However, criticism intensified: MEP Manon Aubry of the "France Unbowed" party stated: "We started with women's rights as a great cause of the five-year term, and we ended it with insults," adding that "It's time for the Macrons to go."

Brigitte Macron suffers from fakes about her gender: daughter told in court about the consequences of the hate campaign28.10.25, 21:24 • 10028 views

