Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is going to visit Moscow to participate in the military parade on Red Square on May 9. His goal will be twofold: in addition to a new attempt to make Brazil a mediator in the peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine, he will send a signal about the "independence of Brazilian foreign policy." This is reported by O Globo, citing sources in the country's government, writes UNN.

Details

Lula will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and attend the parade in Moscow "together with left-wing dictators" such as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, the newspaper writes.

"According to interlocutors from the Brazilian government, the trip will have a dual purpose: in addition to trying to position Brazil as a peace broker in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it will also send a signal about the independence of Brazilian foreign policy towards other major world powers," the article says.

"There may be": Zelenskyy commented on possible provocations by Russia on May 9 in Moscow

As chair of BRICS, Brazil has begun to advocate for the group's participation in any negotiations on a peace agreement. Brazilian officials believe that Moscow has allegedly shown greater willingness to dialogue. They also acknowledged that the efforts of US President Donald Trump were the main impetus for the start of a peaceful settlement.

Angelo Segrillo, a history professor at the University of São Paulo and a specialist in Russia, said that the presence of the Brazilian president in Moscow on May 9 would be perceived as natural, were it not for the current context.

According to him, Lula de Silva does not want to join "only one camp" and has no desire to distance himself from the United States and other Western countries. At the same time, he "does not want to miss what he considers the train of the future, namely, the BRICS side with China and Russia."

Addition

Cuban President Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said that he will take part in the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory, which will be held in Moscow.