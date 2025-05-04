$41.590.00
Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation
01:59 PM • 10294 views

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

May 3, 09:33 AM • 54383 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 118758 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 114666 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 79874 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 86038 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 87205 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 63886 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 76415 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 120433 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

"There may be": Zelenskyy commented on possible provocations by Russia on May 9 in Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1230 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned about possible provocations in Moscow on May 9 and called not to trust the Russians. According to him, Russia is ready for anything for the sake of political dividends.

"There may be": Zelenskyy commented on possible provocations by Russia on May 9 in Moscow

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on May 9, the Russians may carry out provocations in Moscow during the parade. He advised those who believe the Russians to "try it on themselves". Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel, UNN writes.

There is no faith, there may be provocations, but it depends on the Russians. And if someone still believes them, let them try it on themselves 

- said the President.

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia is ready for anything in order to gain dividends within its state.

We understand who they are, Russia, and what they are ready for for the sake of radical political dividends within their state. This is not the first challenge 

- said Zelenskyy.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Prague to meet with Czech President Petr Pavel. This is the second visit of the Ukrainian leader to the Czech Republic since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Petr Pavel
Prague
Czech Republic
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
