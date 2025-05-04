"There may be": Zelenskyy commented on possible provocations by Russia on May 9 in Moscow
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned about possible provocations in Moscow on May 9 and called not to trust the Russians. According to him, Russia is ready for anything for the sake of political dividends.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on May 9, the Russians may carry out provocations in Moscow during the parade. He advised those who believe the Russians to "try it on themselves". Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel, UNN writes.
There is no faith, there may be provocations, but it depends on the Russians. And if someone still believes them, let them try it on themselves
Zelenskyy stressed that Russia is ready for anything in order to gain dividends within its state.
We understand who they are, Russia, and what they are ready for for the sake of radical political dividends within their state. This is not the first challenge
Addition
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Prague to meet with Czech President Petr Pavel. This is the second visit of the Ukrainian leader to the Czech Republic since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.