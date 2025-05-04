"There may be": Zelenskyy commented on possible provocations by Russia on May 9 in Moscow

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on May 9, the Russians may carry out provocations in Moscow during the parade. He advised those who believe the Russians to "try it on themselves". Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel, UNN writes.

There is no faith, there may be provocations, but it depends on the Russians. And if someone still believes them, let them try it on themselves - said the President.

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia is ready for anything in order to gain dividends within its state.

We understand who they are, Russia, and what they are ready for for the sake of radical political dividends within their state. This is not the first challenge - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Prague to meet with Czech President Petr Pavel. This is the second visit of the Ukrainian leader to the Czech Republic since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.