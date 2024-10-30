Brazil to use army to secure G20 summit
Brazil's armed forces will provide security during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in November. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are expected to attend the event, among other world leaders.
Brazil's armed forces will be used to strengthen security during the G20 summit to be held in Rio de Janeiro in November. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
It is noted that the law allows the president of the republic to use troops in a certain region if the police are unable to guarantee an adequate level of security.
This practice was previously used during major events involving international delegations and large numbers of visitors, such as the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games.
Secretary of State for Security Victor Santos explained that the host country of the summit is responsible for the security of all participants. Many leaders have already confirmed their arrival in Rio, including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Rio de Janeiro has recently seen an increase in crime. A high-profile case recently occurred when a group of kidnappers used city buses as barricades to block police officers.
