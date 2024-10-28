Zelensky: G20 countries can easily put Putin in his place
The Ukrainian president said that G20 countries could economically influence Putin to end the war. Zelenskyy also emphasized the special role of Indian Prime Minister Modi in the possible end of the conflict.
The G20 countries are the world's major economies, so they can easily put Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in his place. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Times of India, UNN reports .
As for the G20. These are the major economies of the world. All war always depends on food for war, and this is the economy, it is exclusively money, it is a financial resource and it is people. That's why 20 major economies can easily, I'm sure, put Putin in his place... They can, not stimulate him, but rather slow down all his desires. And there is no need to say we want peace, we need to act, because the daily war kills people
In addition, Zelenskyy once again noted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could influence the end of the war.
"Regarding Modi's position, I believe that any questions today should not end with words. Modi is the prime minister of a very large country, particularly in terms of influence and economy.
Such a country cannot simply say that it is interested in ending the war. We are all interested. All leaders will tell you tomorrow that they want the war to end, even the enemy. This is very generalized, especially for a country as big as India. Modi can influence the end of the war," Zelenskyy said.
According to him, this is the great value of Modi in any conflict and the great value of India, whose one and a half billion people have a real impact on it.
"Blocking the Russian economy, blocking cheap energy, blocking the military-industrial complex. This will shorten the duration of their war against us," Zelensky said.
