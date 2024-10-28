“Modi can influence the end of the war in Ukraine": Zelensky reveals India's unexpected role
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said that Indian Prime Minister Modi's role in the possible end of the war was important. According to him, India can influence Russia through energy leverage.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has great value and potential to influence the outcome of the war in Ukraine. In particular, by blocking the supply of Russian energy, writes Mint, reports UNN.
Details
Zelenskyy believes that Modi is of great value and, therefore, has the ability to influence the outcome of the war in Ukraine, The Times of India reports. According to him, Prime Minister Modi can stop Russian aggression by giving up cheap energy and thereby reduce “Moscow's ability to wage war.
Prime Minister Modi can influence the end of the war in Ukraine. This is his great value in any conflict. This is India's great value
As noted, Zelensky said that talks between Ukraine and Russia could take place in India.
In an interview with a daily newspaper, the head of Ukraine said that the talks should be held “in our format, because the war is on our land,” and for this purpose the country needs to prepare for the second Global Peace Summit in November.
Addendum Addendum
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during a meeting with the Prime Minister of India, supported India's mediation in resolving the war in Ukraine. Scholz emphasized the importance of preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity and the need for a just peace.