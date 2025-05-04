Temporary restrictions introduced at Russian Arkhangelsk airports - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
Temporary restrictions have been introduced at two Arkhangelsk airports, Talagi and Vaskovo.
Temporary restrictions have been introduced at two airports in the Russian city of Arkhangelsk. This was reported by Russian media with reference to the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, reports UNN.
Temporary restrictions have been introduced at the Arkhangelsk airports of Talagi and Vaskovo
Strike on the Russian Bryansk region: "Strela" plant, presumably, can no longer operate - CCD04.05.25, 16:34 • 2868 views
The reason is currently unknown.
Addition
At night, SBU drones "covered" the Murom Instrument-Making Plant, which works for the Russian fleet and aviation. 5 explosions rang out at the enterprise, and a fire broke out.