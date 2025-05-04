Temporary restrictions introduced at Russian Arkhangelsk airports - Russian media

Temporary restrictions have been introduced at two airports in the Russian city of Arkhangelsk. This was reported by Russian media with reference to the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, reports UNN.

Temporary restrictions have been introduced at the Arkhangelsk airports of Talagi and Vaskovo - the message says.

The reason is currently unknown.

Addition

At night, SBU drones "covered" the Murom Instrument-Making Plant, which works for the Russian fleet and aviation. 5 explosions rang out at the enterprise, and a fire broke out.