Strike on the Russian Bryansk region: "Strela" plant, presumably, can no longer operate - CCD

Today, after the strike, a large-scale fire broke out at the "Strela" plant in the Russian Bryansk region. As a result, this object, according to preliminary information, can no longer operate. This was announced by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

The "Strela" plant in Suzemka, Bryansk region, can no longer operate after the strike, according to preliminary information - Kovalenko said.

The head of the CPD also noted that this facility specializes in the production of electronics for the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state. It manufactures transformers, chokes, autotransformers with voltage regulation, inductors, filters and other electrotechnical components.

The plant also produces radar equipment and cooperates with the "Rostec" corporation, supplying products for enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex - Kovalenko said.

Supplement

At night, SBU drones "covered" the Murom Instrument-Making Plant, which works for the fleet and aviation of the Russian Federation. 5 explosions occurred at the enterprise, and a fire broke out.