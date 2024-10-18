putin refuses to attend the G20 summit in Brazil
Kyiv • UNN
The russian president explained the refusal by the possible disruption of the summit due to the ICC warrant. He accused the West of trying to politicize the G20.
russian President vladimir putin has canceled his visit to Brazil for the G20 summit. Putin's statement was quoted by a number of Russian media outlets, UNN reported.
Details
The russian president himself explained this by saying that his visit could have disrupted the summit, in particular because of the International Criminal Court's order.
So, am I going there on purpose to disrupt the normal work of this summit (we are talking about the G20 meeting - ed.)? We are well aware that even if we exclude the ICC, all the talk will be about this
He also accused the West of trying to politicize the G20 as an organization.
Recall
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin urged Brazil to execute an arrest warrant for putin if he attends the G20 summit. The Prosecutor General emphasized the importance of bringing Putin to justice for war crimes.