Botulism has already claimed three lives in Ukraine since the beginning of the year: what foods can be dangerous

During the summer, the risk of botulism increases – a dangerous infection that affects the nervous system and can lead to paralysis or death. According to the Ministry of Health, dozens of cases of infection have been registered since the beginning of this year alone, including those with fatal outcomes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

As of May, 17 outbreaks with suspected botulism were recorded in Ukraine. As a result of poisoning, 19 people were affected (all adults). In 14 cases, the diagnosis was confirmed, and two of the patients died – in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. 13 patients received anti-botulinum serum. In five cases, the diagnosis was not confirmed.

In June 2025, 11 outbreaks with 12 affected individuals were recorded, including three children. The diagnosis was confirmed in four people. Six patients are currently undergoing treatment, and no deaths have been recorded. In two cases, botulism was not confirmed. Eight patients received serum.

In total, in the first 6 months of 2025, 46 outbreaks of botulism were registered. 57 people were affected, including seven children. The diagnosis was confirmed in 42 cases, three of which were fatal (in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Chernihiv regions). Six people are still undergoing treatment. 45 affected individuals received anti-botulinum serum.

Reference: A botulism outbreak is one or more cases of the disease associated with the consumption of a common contaminated product.

How to protect yourself from botulism

Experts emphasize: the greatest danger is posed by uneviscerated dried or cured fish, especially if purchased at spontaneous markets or "from hand". Homemade canning – meat, fish, and vegetable – also carries a risk if prepared without an autoclave.

Do not consume:

fish bought at unofficial trading points;

canned goods whose quality is questionable;

products in swollen, damaged, or rusty containers.

Can products only using autoclaves.

Symptoms of botulism:

blurred vision (double vision, haziness);

dry mouth;

muscle weakness;

difficulty swallowing, speaking;

nausea, vomiting, diarrhea;

dizziness.

At the first symptoms, you should immediately consult a doctor. Be sure to report if you consumed dried fish or canned goods the day before. This will help to establish the diagnosis faster and provide the necessary assistance.

In Prykarpattia, the first case of botulism this year was recorded: how the victim was poisoned In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the first case of botulism was recorded this year. A resident of the region became infected after eating homemade canned goods. This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Facebook. It is noted that the victim is currently in the hospital receiving the necessary treatment. "The case is associated with the consumption of homemade canned food," the statement said. The Center for Disease Control once again reminded of the dangers of consuming homemade canned products, especially meat and fish products. Botulism is a severe food poisoning caused by the ingestion of food products contaminated with botulinum toxins. The causative agent of botulism multiplies in the absence of oxygen, such as in poorly processed canned food.