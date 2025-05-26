The first case of botulism this year was recorded in Prykarpattia: how the victim was poisoned

In Prykarpattia, a case of botulism has been registered for the first time since the beginning of the year. A man was poisoned after eating canned homemade meat. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Details

After eating poor-quality food, the patient developed abdominal pain, weakness, bloating, and headache. Two days later, symptoms such as blurred vision and swallowing, and dry mouth joined in.

The victim was hospitalized to the "Center for Infectious Diseases of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Council" of the KNP. Doctors diagnosed "botulism". The patient received the necessary treatment and was given antibotulinum serum, he continues treatment.

Reference

Botulism is an acute toxic infection caused by Clostridiumbotulinum bacillus and its toxin, which infects the contents of canned food that has been improperly prepared or stored in improper conditions. The presence of botulinum toxin in food does not change its organoleptic properties.

Most often, people get botulism after eating home-canned mushrooms, smoked or dried fish, meat and sausage products, and canned legumes. Consumption of such products often causes group, "family" outbreaks of the disease.

To prevent botulism, it is necessary to adhere to strict rules for preparing and storing canned goods:

use only fresh, high-quality products without signs of spoilage during canning;

before canning, raw materials, especially mushrooms, must be thoroughly washed with clean running water to remove soil residues;

clean the fish immediately after catching it, making sure to remove the intestines;

observe the rules of sterilization of jars, lids and modes of heat treatment of products at home;

store homemade preserves in the refrigerator or other cool place for no more than a year;

at the slightest suspicion, do not use preserves from swollen jars;

it is advisable to use only industrially produced canned food;

do not buy smoked, salted and dried fish at spontaneous markets;

when buying dried and dried fish of industrial production, even in trade establishments, pay attention to its appearance, storage conditions, the presence of labeling indicating the date of manufacture and expiration date;

when canning meat and fish products at home, it is necessary to sterilize canned food at a temperature of +115… +120 °C – for at least 40-60 minutes. with subsequent hermetic packaging.

Seek medical attention immediately at the slightest suspicion of botulism: