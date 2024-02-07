Borrell: EU defense industry capabilities increased by 40%

The European Union's defense industry continues to grow and develop. Its capacity has increased by 40%. The EU expects to have 1 million 155 thousand pieces of ammunition by the end of this year. This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during a joint briefing with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv, an UNN correspondent reports .

The EU's defense industry continues to grow and develop, and we can already note that its capacity has increased by 40%. I can also give you a fairly specific figure regarding ammunition - by the end of this year, we expect to have 1 million 155 thousand - Borrell said.

In addition, he noted that the total amount of assistance to Ukraine from the EU reaches 88 billion euros, of which 28 billion euros is assistance in the form of military support for Ukraine.

"I would like to note that we are indeed continuing to work, in particular, I am continuing to work on the Special Support Fund, which will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine," Borrell said. That is, according to him, in addition to the 28 billion euros that have already been spent on military aid, there will definitely be a continuation of this work," Borrell said.

Addendum

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal meets with EU diplomat Josep Borrellin Kyiv to discuss confiscation of Russian assets, sanctions, European integration, and military support - Ukraine will receive 1 million rounds of ammunition by the end of the year.

Politico reported that the EU countries do not produce enough shells to supply Ukraine, so the Czech Republic urged its partners to start purchasing outside the EU.