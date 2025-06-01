Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on June 1: the enemy struck two districts

On Sunday, June 1, the occupiers shelled two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

The Russian army launched a missile strike on the Samara district. Artillery and drones were used against Nikopol. The district center, Myrivska and Marhanetska communities were under attack.

As a result of the strikes, infrastructure and a five-story building were damaged, and a minibus was also hit. Explosions were also heard in Kharkiv, Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the press service of the Ground Forces reported that on June 1, the enemy launched a missile strike on the location of the training unit of the Ground Forces.

After the tragedy, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykhailo Drapatiy, submitted a letter of resignation.