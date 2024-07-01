Border guards shoot down a Russian reconnaissance drone near Toretsk with small arms
Kyiv • UNN
Near Toretsk, Ukrainian border guards shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone with small arms.
Border guards of the "Phoenix" unit destroyed an occupant's "Zala" reconnaissance drone using small arms
The military explained that the drone was designed to conduct aerial reconnaissance and adjust enemy artillery.
Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia unit, said that June was a much more active and tense month compared to May. According to him, during the month in the Eastern Operational Zone , the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed more than 31,000 Russian occupants.