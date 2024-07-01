Fedorov demonstrated the Vepr universal robot used by the Defense Forces
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military is actively using 30 Vepr universal robots, which can evacuate wounded soldiers, deliver ammunition, remotely mine and clear mines, and be used to train snipers, increasing their capabilities and saving lives.
The Ukrainian military is actively using a domestic development - the universal robot Vepr, which enhances the capabilities of the Armed Forces and saves the lives of soldiers. This was stated by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
According to Fedorov, 30 Vepr robots from members of the Brave1 cluster have been operating on the front for more than a year. The official said that Vepr can:
- evacuate wounded soldiers from the battlefield;
- deliver ammunition and provisions to the positions;
- remote mining;
- remote demining.
In addition, Vepr can be used to train snipers. The military installs a target on the lift, the robot moves, stops at different points, and the sniper tries to hit the target.
The robot can not only be remotely controlled, it can also drive autonomously - according to the specified coordinates. In all cases, the operator is safe several kilometers away, while the robot performs tasks remotely
Recall
Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov showed off the logistics robot Volya-E, which has already helped evacuate a hundred wounded soldiers from the battlefield, saving many lives.