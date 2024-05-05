Bomb threats in synagogues in New York: City official emphasizes their unreliability

On Saturday, four synagogues in Manhattan, New York, received bomb threats. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Saturday, at least four synagogues in Manhattan, New York, received bomb threats.

However, city official Mark D. Levin emphasized that none of these threats were found to be credible by the New York Police Department.

This is a clear attempt to sow fear in the Jewish community. We cannot agree with this - said Mark D. Levin.

