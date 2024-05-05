Bomb threats in synagogues in New York: City official emphasizes their unreliability
Kyiv • UNN
Four synagogues in Manhattan, New York, received bomb threats on Saturday. However, city official Mark D. Levin emphasized that none of the threats were found to be credible by the New York Police Department.
On Saturday, four synagogues in Manhattan, New York, received bomb threats. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
On Saturday, at least four synagogues in Manhattan, New York, received bomb threats.
However, city official Mark D. Levin emphasized that none of these threats were found to be credible by the New York Police Department.
This is a clear attempt to sow fear in the Jewish community. We cannot agree with this
Turkey announces the detention of 32 ISIS militants who were preparing attacks on churches and synagogues29.12.23, 14:52 • 25924 views