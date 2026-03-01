$43.210.00
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 25853 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 39261 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 36409 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 42649 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 46099 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 53202 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 47820 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 50901 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 49340 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bolivian authorities are urgently destroying millions of banknotes after a military plane crash in El Alto

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The Bolivian government is destroying new national currency that scattered over the city after a military cargo plane crashed. This was done to prevent the money from entering illegal circulation and destabilizing the financial market.

The Bolivian government has launched a large-scale operation to collect and destroy new national currency that scattered over a densely populated city after an Air Force cargo plane crashed. While rescuers searched for victims among the wreckage, special forces were forced to urgently burn banknotes directly at the crash site to prevent them from entering illegal circulation. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The appearance of a huge amount of cash, which literally "fell from the sky," caused chaos in the city and led to clashes with law enforcement. According to Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Hernán Paredes, at the peak of the unrest, about 20,000 people tried to break through the cordon to collect the banknotes, despite the danger of explosions and fire.

Military plane carrying cash crashes in Bolivia – at least 15 dead28.02.26, 06:33 • 14090 views

Police and military used special means to disperse the crowd and have already detained 49 people suspected of looting and involvement in vandalism at the crash site.

Security measures and cancellation of lost funds

Currently, the El Alto airport area is under increased security, but isolated groups of people continued to search for banknotes even the morning after the incident.

The country's Central Bank officially confirmed that all banknotes from this flight have no legal force, but the authorities fear that they could be used by fraudsters to destabilize the financial market. Investigative teams continue to work in the crash zone, simultaneously collecting the remains of the damaged cargo for their final disposal under strict state control.

Death toll from cash plane crash in Bolivia rises to 2028.02.26, 18:12 • 7074 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Bloomberg L.P.