Bohdana Laiuk becomes Deputy Minister of Culture: what is known about her

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed cultural manager Bohdana Laiuk as Deputy Minister of Culture. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.

Appointed: Bohdana Viktorivna Laiuk as Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine; Yuriy Oleksandrovych Butenko as State Secretary of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine - Melnychuk said.

Addition

The Ministry of Culture reported that Bohdana Laiuk (Neborak) is a Master of Law from the National University "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy".

She has many years of experience in the field of culture and media as a curator of cultural projects, journalist, and editor.

She has collaborated with many key Ukrainian cultural institutions and constantly interacts with Ukrainian studies centers abroad.

In the ministry, she will be responsible for the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of book publishing, reading, the visibility of Ukrainian literature abroad, as well as language policy.

Recall

In October, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Tetiana Berezhna to the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine. This decision was supported by 266 people's deputies.