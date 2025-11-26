Bohdana Laiuk becomes Deputy Minister of Culture: what is known about her

$42.400.03
On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – Ukrenergo
03:50 PM • 6354 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
03:49 PM • 8490 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
03:41 PM • 4630 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
03:07 PM • 7282 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
03:02 PM • 3214 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
02:47 PM • 3046 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
02:38 PM • 2334 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 7162 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 17367 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
Popular news
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackoutsNovember 26, 08:27 AM • 19795 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhotoNovember 26, 08:59 AM • 39452 views
Tense situation in Southern Ukraine: the enemy manipulates society, spreading panic – General StaffNovember 26, 10:28 AM • 13506 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 25124 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhoto01:53 PM • 13297 views
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified them04:04 PM • 3738 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto03:49 PM • 8468 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo02:17 PM • 17363 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhoto01:53 PM • 13449 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto01:23 PM • 20350 views
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 30722 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 65067 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 82164 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 82321 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 89085 views
Bohdana Laiuk becomes Deputy Minister of Culture: what is known about her

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed cultural observer Bohdana Laiuk as Deputy Minister of Culture. She will be responsible for book publishing, reading, the visibility of Ukrainian literature abroad, and language policy.

Bohdana Laiuk becomes Deputy Minister of Culture: what is known about her

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed cultural manager Bohdana Laiuk as Deputy Minister of Culture. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.

Appointed: Bohdana Viktorivna Laiuk as Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine; Yuriy Oleksandrovych Butenko as State Secretary of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine 

- Melnychuk said.

Addition

The Ministry of Culture reported that Bohdana Laiuk (Neborak) is a Master of Law from the National University "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy".

She has many years of experience in the field of culture and media as a curator of cultural projects, journalist, and editor.

She has collaborated with many key Ukrainian cultural institutions and constantly interacts with Ukrainian studies centers abroad.

In the ministry, she will be responsible for the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of book publishing, reading, the visibility of Ukrainian literature abroad, as well as language policy.

Recall

In October, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Tetiana Berezhna to the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine. This decision was supported by 266 people's deputies.

Antonina Tumanova

