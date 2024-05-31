Bodies of 212 fallen Ukrainian defenders returned to Ukraine

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 60550 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137694 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142857 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235894 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170798 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163171 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147591 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218126 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112913 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204758 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Bodies of 212 fallen Ukrainian defenders returned to Ukraine

Bodies of 212 fallen Ukrainian defenders returned to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22410 views

212 bodies of dead Ukrainian defenders were returned to Ukraine from various frontline areas and temporarily occupied territories.

According to the results of repatriation measures, the bodies of 212 fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned to Ukraine, the coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war reported on Friday, UNN writes.

As a result of repatriation measures, the bodies of 212 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine. The bodies of the dead defenders were returned to their native land, in particular from Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk and Kharkiv directions, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT)

- reported in the headquarters in Telegram.

The repatriation of the bodies, as indicated, took place with the assistance of the coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war, the Ministry of Regional Integration, The Commissioner for missing persons in cooperation with the Joint Center under the SBU, the central security service of the armed forces of Ukraine, other law enforcement agencies, departments and international organizations.

The transfer of the bodies of dead soldiers is carried out in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to certain state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic experts will identify the victims. The bodies of our defenders, after identification, will be handed over to their relatives for a decent burial," the headquarters said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

