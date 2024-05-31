Bodies of 212 fallen Ukrainian defenders returned to Ukraine

According to the results of repatriation measures, the bodies of 212 fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned to Ukraine, the coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war reported on Friday, UNN writes.

As a result of repatriation measures, the bodies of 212 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine. The bodies of the dead defenders were returned to their native land, in particular from Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk and Kharkiv directions, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) - reported in the headquarters in Telegram.

The repatriation of the bodies, as indicated, took place with the assistance of the coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war, the Ministry of Regional Integration, The Commissioner for missing persons in cooperation with the Joint Center under the SBU, the central security service of the armed forces of Ukraine, other law enforcement agencies, departments and international organizations.

The transfer of the bodies of dead soldiers is carried out in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to certain state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic experts will identify the victims. The bodies of our defenders, after identification, will be handed over to their relatives for a decent burial," the headquarters said.

