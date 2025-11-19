BMW X5 overturned several times: a foreigner and a passenger died in a car accident on the highway outside Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
A fatal accident occurred on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway near the village of Bohdanivka. A 37-year-old foreigner in a BMW X5 lost control, resulting in the death of the driver and a 27-year-old passenger.
A foreigner driving a BMW X5 with a passenger died in a road accident on the highway outside Kyiv, another passenger was injured, a criminal case has been opened, the National Police in the region reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Details
The accident occurred on November 18, on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway near the village of Bohdanivka.
According to preliminary data, "a 37-year-old foreigner, driving a BMW X5, did not choose a safe speed, lost control and hit a wheel deflector, as a result of which the vehicle overturned several times."
"As a result of the accident, the driver and a 27-year-old passenger died at the scene. Another passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was hospitalized with bodily injuries," the report says.
Pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fatal accident (Part 3, Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
