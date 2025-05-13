Blockade of "Yagodina": Ukraine calls on Poland to find a solution, the parties are in "constant contact"

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 1082 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 8116 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 16572 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 46889 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 34088 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 81605 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 88557 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 85874 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 62907 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63107 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
68%
747mm
Popular news

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM • 50221 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM • 47411 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 31417 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 25362 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 19493 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 46889 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 81605 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 88557 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 116836 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 116274 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 13862 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 19979 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 25833 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 31873 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 49032 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Blockade of "Yagodina": Ukraine calls on Poland to find a solution, the parties are in "constant contact"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

Ukraine called on Poland to seek a solution to unblock the checkpoint through dialogue. The Ukrainian side emphasizes the importance of avoiding actions that harm relations.

Blockade of "Yagodina": Ukraine calls on Poland to find a solution, the parties are in "constant contact"

Ukraine has called on Poland to seek a solution to unblock the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint through dialogue and to prevent actions that would harm bilateral relations. The Ukrainian side is in constant contact with the Polish authorities to find ways to resolve the situation on the border. This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

"On May 12, Polish carriers blocked the largest cargo checkpoint between Ukraine and Poland, "Yahodyn - Dorohusk". The Ukrainian side respects the right of citizens to peacefully express their position and protect their interests. At the same time, such actions should not repeat the mistakes of the past and create new threats to Ukraine," the embassy said.

The embassy also stressed that against the background of Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, the stability and predictability of supply chains are critical.

In recent months, significant progress has been made in resolving problematic issues between Ukraine and Poland. In this regard, we call on the Polish side to seek solutions through constructive dialogue and to prevent actions that may harm Ukrainian-Polish relations, undermine trust between our peoples and harm the interests of both Ukrainian and Polish businesses. The Embassy of Ukraine is in constant contact with the competent authorities of Poland in order to find ways to resolve the situation on the border,"

- the embassy said.

Let us remind you

On May 12, from 16:00, the international automobile checkpoint "Dorohusk-Yahodyn" was blocked for traffic by a protest action of Polish carriers. They limited the movement of trucks to one per hour in the direction of exit and entry to Ukraine.

Due to the blocking of the "Yahodyn" checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border by Polish carriers, the number of trucks in the electronic queue has almost halved. Overnight, the Yahodyn customs post processed only 8 trucks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Warsaw
Ukraine
Facebook
Poland
Brent
$65.64
Bitcoin
$103,722.30
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.25
Золото
$3,253.11
Ethereum
$2,511.07