Blockade of "Yagodina": Ukraine calls on Poland to find a solution, the parties are in "constant contact"

Ukraine has called on Poland to seek a solution to unblock the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint through dialogue and to prevent actions that would harm bilateral relations. The Ukrainian side is in constant contact with the Polish authorities to find ways to resolve the situation on the border. This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

"On May 12, Polish carriers blocked the largest cargo checkpoint between Ukraine and Poland, "Yahodyn - Dorohusk". The Ukrainian side respects the right of citizens to peacefully express their position and protect their interests. At the same time, such actions should not repeat the mistakes of the past and create new threats to Ukraine," the embassy said.

The embassy also stressed that against the background of Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, the stability and predictability of supply chains are critical.

In recent months, significant progress has been made in resolving problematic issues between Ukraine and Poland. In this regard, we call on the Polish side to seek solutions through constructive dialogue and to prevent actions that may harm Ukrainian-Polish relations, undermine trust between our peoples and harm the interests of both Ukrainian and Polish businesses. The Embassy of Ukraine is in constant contact with the competent authorities of Poland in order to find ways to resolve the situation on the border," - the embassy said.

Let us remind you

On May 12, from 16:00, the international automobile checkpoint "Dorohusk-Yahodyn" was blocked for traffic by a protest action of Polish carriers. They limited the movement of trucks to one per hour in the direction of exit and entry to Ukraine.

Due to the blocking of the "Yahodyn" checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border by Polish carriers, the number of trucks in the electronic queue has almost halved. Overnight, the Yahodyn customs post processed only 8 trucks.