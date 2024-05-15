Blinken: Ukraine should decide how to respond to the offer of talks with Russia

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the decision to negotiate with Russia is made by Ukraine itself, not by the United States or any other country, adding that every day Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demonstrates completely different intentions. Blinken said this during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.

As for the negotiations, it is Ukraine's decision, not the US or any other country's. If Putin shows any interest in seriously engaging in negotiations, if he is serious about such negotiations, Ukraine will respond appropriately, but every day Putin demonstrates completely different intentions. Ukraine has to decide how to respond, but we will still support Ukraine, we will support any decision that Ukraine makes. And we know that there is nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine - Blinken said when asked if there was a possibility that Ukraine could hold talks with Russia before the end of the year.

Recall

In an interview published on Wednesday morning, Kremlin President Vladimir Putin saidhe supports China's plan for a peaceful resolution of the "Ukrainian crisis," as Beijing calls the war, saying that Beijing fully understands what is behind it.