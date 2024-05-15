Blinken: Ukraine should decide how to respond to the offer of talks with Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 63892 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103981 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147033 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151373 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247641 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173520 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164881 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148249 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224362 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 64926 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101084 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 35536 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47448 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40495 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247641 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224362 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210628 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236448 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223347 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 63892 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40495 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47448 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112357 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113294 views
Blinken: Ukraine should decide how to respond to the offer of talks with Russia

Blinken: Ukraine should decide how to respond to the offer of talks with Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16854 views

Blinken noted that the decision to negotiate with Russia should be made by Ukraine, not the United States or any other country, as Putin demonstrates completely different intentions every day, despite the fact that he claims to support the Chinese plan for a peaceful settlement.

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the decision to negotiate with Russia is made by Ukraine itself, not by the United States or any other country, adding that every day Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demonstrates completely different intentions. Blinken said this during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.

As for the negotiations, it is Ukraine's decision, not the US or any other country's. If Putin shows any interest in seriously engaging in negotiations, if he is serious about such negotiations, Ukraine will respond appropriately, but every day Putin demonstrates completely different intentions. Ukraine has to decide how to respond, but we will still support Ukraine, we will support any decision that Ukraine makes. And we know that there is nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine 

- Blinken said when asked if there was a possibility that Ukraine could hold talks with Russia before the end of the year.

Recall

In an interview published on Wednesday morning, Kremlin President Vladimir Putin saidhe supports China's plan for a peaceful resolution of the "Ukrainian crisis," as Beijing calls the war, saying that Beijing fully understands what is behind it.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
beijingBeijing
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

Contact us about advertising