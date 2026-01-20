Black ice and fog on roads: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on January 20
Kyiv • UNN
On January 20, cloudy weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine, but with black ice on the roads. The air temperature will be 6-11° below zero, in the south and Transcarpathia 0-5° below zero.
On Tuesday, January 20, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected, and there will be ice on the roads in some places. In most western, northern, and Vinnytsia regions, there will be fog in the morning.
The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 3-8 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 6-11° below zero; in the south of the country and Transcarpathia, it will be 0-5° below zero.
In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Tuesday, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be -10°...-8°.
