Black ice and fog on roads: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on January 20

January 19, 06:36 PM • 12873 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 26458 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
January 19, 04:20 PM • 24308 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
January 19, 03:17 PM • 26223 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 24562 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 27211 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
January 19, 01:29 PM • 17271 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
January 19, 11:57 AM • 40797 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 38755 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18835 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Popular news
Kyiv is expanding its distributed generation network and attracting reserves, but emergency blackouts will not be canceled - ShmyhalJanuary 19, 08:25 PM • 4458 views
List of countries invited to Donald Trump's "Peace Council" - BloombergJanuary 19, 08:48 PM • 6756 views
Internal investigation initiated: Odesa TCC clarifies incident involving military and policeJanuary 19, 09:21 PM • 6996 views
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in KostiantynivkaVideo11:35 PM • 9390 views
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capital12:14 AM • 6204 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 27211 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:57 AM • 40797 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 38755 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 55618 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 77007 views
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 17312 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 32851 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 27852 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 32940 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 45141 views
Black ice and fog on roads: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on January 20

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

On January 20, cloudy weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine, but with black ice on the roads. The air temperature will be 6-11° below zero, in the south and Transcarpathia 0-5° below zero.

Black ice and fog on roads: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on January 20

On Tuesday, January 20, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This was reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected, and there will be ice on the roads in some places. In most western, northern, and Vinnytsia regions, there will be fog in the morning.

The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 3-8 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 6-11° below zero; in the south of the country and Transcarpathia, it will be 0-5° below zero.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Tuesday, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be -10°...-8°.

One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-2518.01.26, 12:58 • 63567 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine